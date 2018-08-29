Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A group of children from a school in Stevenage were among those to be sent to the Fairbridge school in Molong, Australia

More than 100 Britons who were forcibly sent abroad as children under a resettlement scheme are suing the UK government over the abuse they faced.

In March this year the Independent Inquiry Into Child Sex Abuse said survivors should receive financial compensation within 12 months.

But the British government has failed to set up any scheme providing redress.

Between 1945-70, thousands of children were separated from their families and sent to Australia and Zimbabwe.

About 4,000 children - as young as three years old - were sent across the British Empire to have better lives, and strengthen the British population abroad.

In 2010, then-Prime Minister Gordon Brown apologised on behalf of the British government for sending British children abroad.

The government was primarily responsible for the scheme, which was managed by the Catholic church and a number of charities.

John Glynn, who was sent to a Christian Brothers institution in Western Australia when he was eight years old, is one of the 100 former migrants to bring the case forward.

"As I get older it gets worse," he says.

"I think about that a lot now. They took my childhood from me. They took my country from me, my heritage."

According to the Independent Inquiry Into Child Sex Abuse (IICSA) investigation, many suffered sexual and emotional abuse, as well as forced labour. Some were also wrongly told they were orphans, depriving them of the opportunity of meeting their birth parents.

Despite IICSA's recommendation in March, the British government has failed to set up a compensation scheme for the surviving 2,000 child migrants.

Since March, 14 of the survivors have died.

The UK's Department of Health and Social Care said it was still committed to a timely response.