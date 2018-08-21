If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Hunt heads to the US

Jeremy Hunt begins his first visit to the US as foreign secretary today, and he'll use that moment in the diplomatic spotlight to demand that Europe gets tougher on Russia. Washington is set to impose fresh sanctions against Moscow in response to the poisoning of the Skripals in Salisbury, and Mr Hunt will say the EU should do the same. What are sanctions and why are they used? Find out more.

In his wide-ranging speech, the foreign secretary will also cite "foreign attempts" to manipulate elections as one of the reasons behind the decline in confidence in Western democratic systems. That, of course, is close to home for President Trump given claims the election that brought him to power was manipulated by Moscow.

Mr Hunt will also say Western governments must address the economic and social resentment behind the growth of populism, such as the squeeze on living standards and concerns over immigration - just the sort of resentment some suggest drove the election of Mr Trump himself. For more on populism, check out our piece.

Birth choices 'denied'

Official guidelines say all pregnant women should be allowed to choose a planned Caesarean even if it's not for medical reasons. But women at 75% of UK maternity units are being denied that right, the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme has been told. Of the 146 trusts that shared their policies with the Birthrights charity, 26% fully complied with the guidelines, while 15% refused all elective Caesareans.

The number of Caesarean births - where a baby is delivered by making a surgical cut into the abdomen and womb - has increased significantly in recent years, with rising obesity and more older mothers thought to be among the drivers. Birthrights said the reasons women gave for wanting them included previous traumatic births, mental ill-health, childhood sexual abuse, or simply having made an informed decision.

Bake Off line-up

A techno DJ, a banker and a blood courier - just some of those taking part in this year's Great British Bake Off. Last year's series - the first since the show jumped ship to Channel 4 - saw Army office Sophie Faldo take the crown.

Why the Kerala floods proved so deadly

By Navin Singh Khadka, environment correspondent, BBC World Service

The state should have been prepared for this - just one month earlier, a government report had warned that Kerala was the worst performer among south Indian states in effective management of water resources. With 42 points, it was ranked number 12. The top three states were Gujarat in the west, Madhya Pradesh in the centre and Andhra Pradesh in the south, with a score of 79, 69 and 68 respectively. One month down the line, Kerala seems to have confirmed the report's finding.

Read the full article

What the papers say

Editorial writers take a dim view of the news that Birmingham prison has been taken over by the government because conditions are so bad. The Sun talks of a "meltdown", asking: "What has the Justice Ministry been doing while anarchy engulfed Birmingham jail?" According to the Daily Mail, our "powder-keg prisons are ready to explode". It blames outdated buildings, overcrowding, insanitary cells, too few prison officers and the scourge of drugs and violence. "The prison crisis is galloping onwards," says the Times, "as successive governments dodge the issues." Elsewhere, there is much talk in the papers of what really happened to Kay Longstaff, the British woman rescued after 10 hours in the Adriatic Sea. The Daily Telegraph links that story with another. It has a cartoon of a woman overboard - dubbed "the unlikely survivor" - treading water, surrounded by sharks. It is Theresa May. One of the sharks has a blonde fin.

Daily digest

Weinstein accuser Asia Argento accused of sexual assault herself

'Unprepared' NHS managers say they're not ready for a no-deal Brexit

Venezuelans flee Hundreds a day trying to escape the country's economic collapse

'Love Island cliche' Fire chief criticises muscle-bound stereotype

The dancer bringing rent parties from Harlem to the UK

Ibtihaj Muhammed: A journey bigger than me

My friend, the dry cleaner of Mogadishu

Lookahead

09:30 Official figures reveal the state of the UK's public finances - forecasts suggest the Treasury is set to record the biggest July surplus in 17 years

Today Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab meets EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier

On this day

1986 More than 1,700 people die when a cloud of lethal gas escapes from a volcanic lake - Lake Nyos - in Cameroon

From elsewhere

