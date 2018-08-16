If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

It's A-level results day

The nervous wait ends for hundreds of thousands of teenagers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland as they get their A-level results.

In England, 11 more A-levels are now marked on the final exams only. Read more about this year's changes.

It's a sad fact that not everyone will get into the university they want - here are some options and advice if your grades aren't what you were expecting. (It's not the end of the world.)

Last year about one in eight students on full-time university courses got there through clearing, which is the way universities fill any places still left.

But clearing could be less busy this year as there's been a huge rise in unconditional offers made to students. Ministers weren't happy about the increase, concerned about a "bums on seats" culture setting in.

Take a look back at these classic reactions to A-level results - embarrassing mums included.

And how has university life changed over the past 20 years? The BBC finds out.

'We ran for our lives'

Italy has declared a 12-month state of emergency in the Liguria region following the bridge collapse in Genoa.

Hundreds of people have been evacuated from the area and the government says many homes will have to be destroyed.

Here's what we know so far about Tuesday's collapse, which has killed at least 39 people.

A British couple who were on the bridge with their children told the BBC how they ran for their lives.

Ex-CIA boss has security access taken away

Donald Trump has revoked the security clearance of former CIA director John Brennan, denying him access to any sensitive information.

The White House said Mr Brennan - a vocal critic of the US president - had used his access to make unfounded allegations and cited his "erratic" behaviour.

Mr Brennan, who left the CIA top job last year, responded by warning that Mr Trump was trying to "suppress freedom of speech and punish critics".

But why should he still have access anyway? The BBC's Peter Bowes says senior officials from previous administrations traditionally keep their high-level clearance in case something happens and they are needed for their expertise.

And the BBC's North America editor Jon Sopel says Mr Trump's dramatic move looks like a concerted effort to change the subject, as the White House has been buffeted for days by claims from an ex-adviser. Also, closing arguments in the trial of Mr Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, are being heard.

Fighting the vanilla thieves of Madagascar

By Nancy Kacungira, BBC Africa

A barefoot farmer is making his way through a forest.

The rusty machete he holds isn't for cutting down vines or chopping away stubborn branches - it is a defence against thieves.

Lots of other men - farmers like him - are out in the rain, patrolling the forest. But this is not an illegal coca plantation or anything like it.

These men need weapons to guard against robbers who roam the countryside looking for one thing - Madagascan vanilla.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The arrest and subsequent charging of England rugby star Danny Cipriani over an alleged assault at a nightclub makes several front pages. A-level results also feature, with the Daily Telegraph claiming students can get almost half of the questions wrong and still get an A in some of the new "tougher" A-levels. The Times declares "this year it is a buyers' market for students". Elsewhere, the Daily Mail suggests that after nearly a decade of strong growth, house prices could be heading for a "correction or even a crash". It says sales have tumbled in towns across Britain.

Daily digest

Danny Cipriani England rugby international charged with assault over nightclub incident

Sexual harassment Survey finds police officers face inappropriate touching and being forced into sex with colleagues

Mass overdose Arrest after dozens of people overdose in a Connecticut park

New Zealand House sales to many foreigners are banned

Image copyright Getty Images

You tuk-tuk my breath away

Lookahead

09:30 A-level results for England, Wales and Northern Ireland are published.

Today Ben Stokes returns to training with England, after being cleared of affray, ahead of the third Test against India on Saturday.

On this day

1977 Elvis Presley dies of a heart attack at the age of 42 at his Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee.

