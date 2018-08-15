If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

Race to find Italy bridge collapse survivors

Image copyright EPA

Emergency services in Genoa are racing to find survivors after the catastrophic collapse of a motorway bridge in the Italian city.

People have been pulled alive from the rubble and police say they hope to find others - there are reports cries can be heard from trapped people.

Footage captured the moment one of the huge supporting towers crashed down during torrential rain and these dramatic images show the devastation.

At least 35 people have died, but authorities fear that number may rise.

It's still unclear why the bridge, which was built in 1967, collapsed, but several theories have been mooted.

Grayling's rail fares idea 'a bad joke'

The transport secretary has angered rail unions by suggesting the industry should change how it calculates ticket rises and staff wages.

Chris Grayling wants rises in regulated fares to be calculated using a lower measure of inflation - the Retail Prices Index (RPI) rather than the current Consumer Prices Index (CPI). He said it would protect the public from large hikes in ticket costs.

The unions dismissed the idea as a "bad joke" and say rail workers shouldn't have to pay the price for Mr Grayling's "gross incompetence".

Any increase in rail fares is a thorny issue for the government after recent widespread problems on the rail network, as the BBC's transport correspondent Tom Burridge points out.

The row has broken out ahead of the RPI's publication later, meaning we'll find out how much train companies can raise fares by in January. It's expected to be 3.5%.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Westminster terror suspect questioned

A terror suspect is believed to have travelled through the night from Birmingham to drive around Westminster for more than an hour and a half before swerving into cyclists and pedestrians outside Parliament.

Anti-terrorism police questioning the 29-year-old have revealed his suspected movements as they searched three addresses in the Midlands. Sources have told the BBC the man was known to police, but not to security services.

Three people were injured during Tuesday's morning rush hour before the driver crashed into security barriers as this video shows. Here's what we know so far about the suspected terror attack.

How housing has divided the young

By Jonathan Cribb, Institute for Fiscal Studies

Over the past 25 years an increasingly small group of young adults have been able to get on to the property ladder. A result of rapidly rising house prices, this trend has led to concerns that younger generations will never be as wealthy as their parents.

But housing inequality doesn't just exist between the young and the old. It has also led to a divide between richer and poorer young adults.

Read the full article

What the papers say

Image copyright Daily Telegraph/Daily Star

The bravery of police officers responding to the suspected terror attack at Westminster is hailed on the front pages. The i describes the officers "running towards danger", while the Daily Express says they should be honoured for their actions. The Daily Telegraph reports the suspect staked out the scene before carrying out a "copycat attack". Almost 700 ongoing terrorism investigations are under way in the UK, reports the Daily Mail. Ben Stokes' acquittal features on many of the front pages. The Guardian has a close-up picture of the cricketer looking relieved after he was cleared of affray. It was a sensational finding, according to the Daily Star, and to the Sun he's "our hero". Meanwhile, the Financial Times reports that Homebase will "slash jobs" in its efforts to stay afloat.

Daily digest

Decades of abuse Catholic priests abused thousands of children in Pennsylvania, official report finds

Trump action President's election campaign starts legal action against sacked White House aide

Postman suspended He's accused of hoarding thousands of letters over a decade

Flight drama Plane had to be diverted after a couple started arguing in mid-air, court heard

If you see one thing today

The hands that convicted a paedophile

If you listen to one thing today

The Deep State

If you read one thing today

Where have all the public toilets gone?

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

09:30 The Office for National Statistics publishes the Consumer Prices Index and Retail Prices Index measures of inflation for July. As mentioned above, the RPI will determine how much train fares can rise by in January.

14:55 A public vigil will mark the 20th anniversary of the Omagh bomb where a bell will ring 32 times in memory of the victims.

On this day

1971 Show jumper Harvey Smith is stripped of a major title and £2,000 winnings for an alleged two-fingered "V-sign" at the judges. The gesture was later recorded as "a Harvey Smith" in a dictionary.

From elsewhere

Why does the millennial gender pay gap exist? (Vice)

Astonishing pictures of new mother's heart-shaped womb (Daily Mail)

Does rudeness have a legitimate place in politics? (Huffington Post)

10 surprising uses for leftover bananas (Mental Floss)