What happened?

At 07:37 BST a car crashed into barriers outside Parliament in central London.

Scotland Yard said: "The male driver of the car was detained by officers at the scene. A number of pedestrians have been injured. Officers remain at the scene."

Eyewitnesses have said the car appeared to deliberately hit members of the public.

Is anybody hurt?

Although several people have been injured, police do not believe anyone is in a life-threatening condition.

The London Ambulance Service said two people were treated at the scene and have been taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be serious.

Where did it happen?

The crash occurred in central London outside the Palace of Westminster. Parliament is not currently sitting.

An eyewitness said the vehicle was travelling westbound when it swerved into eastbound traffic.

Image copyright Google

What action have the police taken?

Video footage of the incident shows officers surrounding the car and arresting one man.

The Met's Counter-Terrorism Command will be leading the investigation into the incident.

However, the force has said it cannot say if the crash was linked to terrorism and that it is keeping an "open mind".

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The area around Millbank is on lockdown

Millbank, Parliament Square, and Victoria Tower Gardens have been cordoned off. Westminster Tube station has been closed for exit and entry.

Westminster Bridge is also closed and a long wait is expected before the roads reopen.

The cordon has been widened twice and sniffer dogs have been seen in the area.