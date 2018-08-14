If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

Social housing plan 'to help tenants'

Social housing tenants are being promised more power as the government announces a "new deal" for renters in England.

Ministers say residents will have more control to hold their landlords to account, with proposals including publishing league tables to highlight poor performance by landlords, and greater powers for regulators.

But the plan doesn't include building a single home - a detail being heavily criticised by campaign groups. Labour said the plans were "pitiful" and did not address the housing crisis. More than one million households are stuck on social housing waiting lists in England, recent figures show.

Why do we have social housing anyway? The BBC looks at why it's been at the heart of Britain's welfare system for more than a century.

Pension scam victims 'lost £91,000 each'

The scam starts with an unexpected call, text, approach on social media or email - offering a free pension review or a way to make attractive returns on pension savings. But the money may be simply stolen or transferred into a high-risk scheme completely inappropriate for retirement savings.

And this pension scam is sadly working for fraudsters - new figures show victims are losing an average £91,000 each. But the true scale of the problem is thought to be far bigger - as only a minority of fraudulent schemes are reported.

Israeli PM accuses Corbyn in wreath-laying row

It's a "highly unusual" spat, according to BBC political correspondent Tom Barton.

Jeremy Corbyn has hit back at Benjamin Netanyahu, after the Israeli prime minister accused him of laying a wreath in memory of the Palestinians suspected of being behind the 1972 Munich Olympics massacre.

Mr Netanyahu tweeted that the Labour leader deserved "unequivocal condemnation". Mr Corbyn then responded directly to the tweet saying the claims were "false" and condemned Israel's actions in Gaza.

Barton says it's a "unique political moment" as foreign leaders don't usually get caught up in British political rows - and they don't generally unfold on Twitter.

The student trying to solve the food waste crisis

By Alfonso Daniels in Kitgum, Uganda

Lawrence Okettayot is on a road trip across Uganda to spread the word about a device he's created which could be a solution to Africa's food waste crisis.

Food wasted every year in the continent could feed up to 300 million people, according to the UN. In Uganda alone, up to 40% of fruit and vegetables ends up being discarded.

But Lawrence, a 23-year-old engineering student, hopes his invention, the Sparky Dryer, will change everything.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The Daily Mail says "condemned" Jeremy Corbyn has been "savaged" by Israel's PM over his visit to the graves of Palestinians linked to the Munich Olympics massacre. The Daily Telegraph reports the row between the Labour leader and Benjamin Netanyahu is an "unprecedented" war of words and could encourage other world leaders to intervene in the row about anti-Semitism in his party. Elsewhere, the Guardian reports that a worsening financial crisis in Turkey could have a domino effect around the world. Economists tell the paper that the Turkish president's rhetoric has thrown oil on the fire, which could lead to a default. And the Daily Star reports that a woman has won compensation from a travel firm after complaining her holiday to the Spanish resort of Benidorm was ruined by there being too many Spaniards in her hotel.

Lookahead

09:30 The Office for National Statistics releases unemployment figures to June and wages data for July.

Today Nebraska plans to carry out its first execution in more than two decades. Carey Dean Moore, 60, is to be executed by lethal injection for killing two taxi drivers in 1979.

On this day

2000 Rescuers race to save sailors trapped on the Kursk, a Russian submarine grounded at the bottom of the sea in the Arctic Circle. All 118 people on the vessel died.

