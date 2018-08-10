Image copyright Jitendra Singh

The family of a nine-year-old chess prodigy from India have been told they can apply to stay in the UK when his father's work visa expires.

Shreyas Royal has lived in Britain since he was three years old.

His family had been told they would have to return to India when the visa expired in September.

But on Friday, his father, Jitendra Singh, received an email from the Home Office saying he would be able to apply to stay under a new work visa.

Mr Singh told the BBC the family was "very happy and relieved".

"Shreyas started jumping on the sofa. He was so excited that they are considering letting us stay," he said.

Shreyas was born in India but has lived in south London since the age of three when his father was offered a job as an IT project manager.

Mr Singh's five-year work visa was due to expire next month and he had been told it could not be extended unless he earned £120,000 a year.

But he says an email from the Home Office advised him he could apply to stay under a Tier 2 (General) work visa, which is valid for up to five years.

If granted the visa, Mr Singh said he wanted to apply for permanent residency.

'Enormous relief'

Shreyas learnt to play chess in Britain and has since represented England internationally.

He is ranked number four in the world for his age group.

Leon Watson, secretary of Battersea Chess Club, where Shreyas is a member, said the news was an "enormous relief".

"Shreyas is a very nice, down-to-earth young man who has a big future ahead of him on the world stage hopefully representing England," he said.

"In 10 years' time we hope he'll be a household name as England's first world champion."