Image copyright Reuters/PA/Getty Image caption The Duchess of Cambridge, the Queen and the Duchess of Sussex were all praised by Tatler

The Royal Family dominates a new list celebrating Britain's best dressed.

The full catalogue of Tatler's choices for 2018 will be released later on Thursday, but the Queen, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex all made the cut.

Even five-year-old Prince George was praised for his "Christopher Robin chic", including shorts, long socks and sleeveless jumper outfits.

Other people on the list include pop star Dua Lipa and actor Daniel Kaluuya.

Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, fashion designer Stella McCartney, pop star Harry Styles and acting couple Lily James and Matt Smith have also been chosen.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Actors Lily James and Matt Smith were one of the best dressed couples of 2018

The magazine calls the Queen "the ultimate power dresser", thanks to her "bright block colours" and love of floral prints.

The Duchess of Cambridge has been rewarded for recycling her looks, rather than wearing them as one-offs, as well as choosing from both high street and high-end brands.

And the Duchess of Cornwall was celebrated for giving "millinery a good name", thanks to her hat choices.

Image copyright PA Image caption The Duchess of Cornwall was noted for her choice of hats

The Duchess of Sussex - originally from the US - also joins the list after her wedding to Prince Harry.

The magazine said: "Prince Harry's Californian bride blew us away with her Givenchy wedding dress and has redefined modern royal style with every subsequent appearance."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Tatler said the Duchess of Sussex had "redefined modern royal style" after marrying Prince Harry

Lipa was applauded for her looks on and off stage, especially the "bra tops and tracksuits" combination with her "incredible abs".

Get Out actor Kaluuya is described as "sharp and suave", while Mrs Clooney is described as "polished" with a dash of "playfulness".

The full feature will appear in Tatler's September issue.