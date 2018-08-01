Image copyright PA Image caption The jacket is one of a number of Star Wars items up for sale

The jacket worn by Harrison Ford when he played Han Solo in Star Wars' The Empire Strikes back is excepted to fetch up to £1m at auction next month.

The garment is one of 600 lots going under the hammer at the movie memorabilia event in London.

Marty McFly's Back To The Future Part II hoverboard and Johnny Depp's Edward Scissorhands costume are also on sale.

Auction house Prop Store said the sale would include "some of the most iconic cinematic artefacts of our time".

Star Wars fans will also be able to bid for a Stormtrooper helmet from A New Hope, which is expected to fetch up to £60,000.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Harrison Ford wore the jacket in The Empire Strikes Back

Image copyright PA Image caption Two Stormtrooper helmets will go under the hammer

A similar helmet from the most recent film, The Last Jedi, could raise up to £50,000, the auction house said - with profits from that going to charity the NSPCC.

A lightsaber wielded by Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker in The Revenge Of The Sith is likely to draw bids of up to £100,000.

In June, a blaster used by Ford in Return of the Jedi sold at auction in New York for $550,000 (£415,000).

The upcoming auction will be held at the BFI Imax in London, where the items will be on display for the public to view from 6 September to 20 September.

Image copyright PA Image caption Items from some of Ford's other films are also for sale

Image copyright PA Image caption Props used by Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump and Saving Private Ryan are among the 600 lots

Prop Store said the whip used by Ford in Indiana Jones and The Temple Of Doom is poised to sell for between £50,000 and £70,000, while his fedora from The Raiders Of The Lost Ark is expected to sell for between £200,000 and £300,000.

Other film items up for sale include the robe worn by Brad Pitt as Tyler Durden in Fight Club, as well as Forrest Gump's Bubba Gump Shrimp hat, worn by Tom Hanks.