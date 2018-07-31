Terror charges dropped against UK ex-soldier
- 31 July 2018
A British ex-soldier accused of attending training camps run by militia fighting the Islamic State group has had the case against him dropped.
James Matthews, 43, from Dalston, east London, pleaded not guilty to a terror offence for receiving training in Iraq and Syria on or before February 2016.
He had been due to face trial at the Old Bailey later this year.
But prosecutors said there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction and offered no evidence.