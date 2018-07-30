Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Can you see a GP when you need one?

More than five million people in England - that's 10% of all registered patients - have no access to GPs outside normal working hours. That's despite a promise from the government to provide 8am to 8pm services for all, seven days a week.

BBC analysis of official data shows that more than 22 million people do now have that option - practices in London come out on top, with 75% offering full provision. The picture, though, is much poorer elsewhere. In the South West, Midlands and East, and South East regions the figure is less than 30%. Things work differently in Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland - read our story for more.

NHS England says it's still on target to provide access to extended care for all patients by October, but Labour is accusing the government of breaking its promises and starving general practice of resources. Doctors' groups question the focus on extending hours, arguing the critical shortage of GPs should be the priority right now.

Zimbabwe chooses its future

Robert Mugabe was ejected from office last year and today, people in Zimbabwe will vote in an election without his name on the ballot paper for the first time in decades. The main contenders for president are incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa, of the ruling Zanu-PF party - the man known as "the crocodile" for his political cunning - and opposition leader Nelson Chamisa. Charismatic, crusading but not without his controversies, Mr Chamisa and his Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) are hugely popular, especially among the young and unemployed. That youth vote is likely to be key, with almost half of those registered under 35, but there are some concerns about the legitimacy of the electoral roll and the freedom of people to vote without intimidation.

Polls put Zanu-PF's man slightly ahead, and the BBC's Fergal Keane says that in the nearly 40 years since Zimbabwe's independence, winning by fair means or foul has been a party tradition. President Mnangagwa, our correspondent says, is hoping voters will be willing to forget, if not forgive, his own and his party's appalling record of misrule and human rights abuses to return him to power once again.

(Some) rail services resume

Long-suffering users of Northern rail will hope for improvement today as the beleaguered operator reinstates 75% of the services it cancelled after the introduction of a new timetable in May led to severe disruption. Services in Manchester, Merseyside and Lancashire will partially resume while all trains on the Lakes Line, in the Lakes District, will run. The remaining 25% won't be back until September. As passengers seek compensation for months of delays, an inquiry is under way into what went wrong.

Going solo: The rise of the freelancer

By Lora Jones, BBC News business reporter

The number of self-employed workers has been on the up in the UK since 2001 and about 15% of the working population are now self-starters. Following the recession, the number of self-employed workers aged 65 and above has nearly tripled. Young people are also keen to become their own bosses - with the number of self-employed workers aged 16 to 24 nearly doubling since 2001. So BBC News asks, why is self-employment more popular with the young and old, and what protection do workers have?

What the papers say

There's a splash of yellow across most of the front pages after Britain's Geraint Thomas won the Tour de France. The Sun calls him a "Welsh Whizz", while the Daily Star and the Daily Mirror both dub him "the Prince of Wheels". But according to the Times, the French - perhaps miffed at British success in their race - want boules to be made an Olympic sport in time for the 2024 games in Paris. Elsewhere, the Daily Telegraph says senior Eurosceptics are unhappy that Theresa May is deliberately highlighting the negative consequences for the UK if it leaves the EU without a deal. A cabinet source tells the paper that rather than presenting "a strong case for no deal... it makes it look like Armageddon". But the Daily Mirror hears from one minister who says the contingency planning around no deal is "not about frightening the horses, it's just being realistic".

Daily digest

Novichok victim Safety measures for the funeral of Dawn Sturgess

Deadly wildfire California blaze spreading

End-of-life case Supreme Court to rule on withdrawing care

Stage-by-stage How Geraint Thomas won the Tour

If you see one thing today

'My sister just vanished 30 years ago'

If you listen to one thing today

Stereotypes: Is it acceptable to rail against gypsies or travellers?

If you read one thing today

Retroactive jealousy: Obsessed with my partner’s past

Lookahead

Today Women's hockey World Cup continues in London

0945 Supreme Court judgement due on whether disclosing a man's acquittal for rape when he applied for a job as a teacher violated his human rights

On this day

1966 England win the football World Cup

From elsewhere

Maori goes mainstream: Google and Disney join rush to cash in (Guardian)

The Beano at 80: How a British institution is keeping the kids chuckling (Independent)

Can #MeToo fix Spain's language problem? (The Atlantic)

How Mars's close encounters helped us map the red planet (National Geographic)