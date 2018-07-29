Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The youngster was on holiday with his family near Silves on the Algarve

A five-year-old British boy has died after drowning in a swimming pool in the Algarve on a family holiday.

He had been playing with his two siblings at the resort near Silves but it is not clear whether anyone else was in the pool at the time, local police officers said.

It is the second case in two weeks of a child from a holidaymaking family drowning in a pool in Portugal.

The Foreign Office has said officials are providing support for the family.

Paramedics confirmed the boy's death shortly after 16:50 BST on Saturday.

A week earlier, a six-year-old Belgian boy became trapped in a pool filter and later died in hospital.

Public prosecutors are investigating that boy's death and are expected to do the same in this latest case.