Probe over donations to terror-linked group

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption An Irish National Liberation Army memorial in Derry cemetery

The Charity Commission is investigating claims the Joseph Rowntree Charitable Trust gave £125,000 to a group linked to a banned terrorist organisation in Northern Ireland.

The Times says the trust gave the funds to Teach Na Failte, which supports ex-prisoners but has links to the Irish National Liberation Army.

The watchdog said the charity needed to "explain and justify" its decision.

The trust's website says its work is intended to promote the peace process.

The money was awarded in March 2017.

The INLA, a republican paramilitary group, is believed to have been responsible for more than 120 murders from its formation in 1975 until its ceasefire in 1998.

Michelle Russell, director of investigations and enforcement at the Charity Commission, said: "Our guidance makes clear that charities need to take steps to carry out appropriate due diligence on organisations applying for grants, must ensure grants are only for activities and outcomes that further the charity's purposes and decisions made are in charity's best interests.

"Charities should be able to explain and justify their funding decisions. We have asked the charity to do this.

"If we need to take action in either case we will not hesitate to do so."

Formed in 1975, many of the INLA's early recruits were thought to have come from the Official IRA which had called a ceasefire three years earlier.

It came to world prominence in 1979 with the murder of Conservative Northern Ireland spokesman Airey Neave. A bomb was left under his car in the House of Commons car park.