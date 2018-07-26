Image copyright Reuters

The BBC has agreed to pay Sir Cliff Richard £850,000 within 14 days to cover his legal costs, following his privacy case against the corporation.

The singer had already been awarded £210,000 damages by a High Court judge, who ruled that the BBC infringed his privacy in its reporting of a 2014 police raid on his home.

The raid was part of an investigation into historical child sex allegations.

Sir Cliff was never charged or arrested.

Barrister Gavin Millar QC, leading the BBC legal team, told a hearing on Thursday it was "appropriate" for the corporation to pay legal fees to Sir Cliff.

The BBC is also going to pay £315,000 to South Yorkshire Police - which carried out the raid - for legal costs.

It comes as the BBC is seeking leave to appeal against the judgment, made last week.

It wants to challenge the judge's findings, including that Sir Cliff had a right to privacy while a suspect in a police investigation - trumping the broadcaster's right to freedom of expression to publish his name and cover the raid.

Mr Justice Mann ruled in favour of Sir Cliff, 77, following a trial in London.

He concluded the BBC's coverage - which involved a helicopter filming the police search at Sir Cliff's home in Berkshire - had been a "very serious" privacy invasion.