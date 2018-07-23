Image copyright Reuters Image caption Alexanda Kotey (left) and El Shafee Elsheikh were captured by Syrian Kurdish forces

The UK will not block the death penalty in the case of two men accused of being Islamic State members, a leaked letter from the home secretary has said.

In the letter to the US attorney general, obtained by the Daily Telegraph, Sajid Javid said the UK would not ask for "assurances" over Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh.

The duo, from west London, were captured in Syria in January.

The BBC's Frank Gardner said he had confirmation of the UK's stance.

Our security correspondent added that the UK still had a "long-standing opposition" to the controversial US military prison Guantanamo Bay and still wants it closed.

He said if the pair - who are accused of being the last two members of an IS foursome dubbed "The Beatles" - are sent to Guantanamo Bay, the UK will not share intelligence for the trial. But if they go to a civil trial, the UK will.

Earlier this year, in an interview with Associated Press from northern Syria, the duo complained that they would not get a fair trial because the UK government had stripped them of their British citizenship.

In the letter dated 22 June 2018 and addressed to Jeff Sessions, Mr Javid wrote: "I am of the view that there are strong reasons for not requiring a death penalty assurance in this specific case, so no such assurances will be sought."

But he said that the UK's decision in this case did not reflect a change in policy on assistance in US death penalty cases generally or in the government's stance on the global abolition of the death penalty.

Kotey and Elsheikh were members of the IS cell with two others from west London - Mohammed Emwazi, nicknamed "Jihadi John", and Aine Davis.

The group were radicalised in the UK before travelling to Syria, where they became infamous for their high-profile executions of Western hostages.

Image copyright unknown/HO via Met Police, Kotey, Handout Image caption Left to right: Mohammed Emwazi, Aine Davis, Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh

Emwazi, who was the alleged ringleader and appeared in videos showing hostages being beheaded, was killed by a drone strike in 2015.

Davis was convicted of being a senior IS member and was jailed in Turkey last year.

Kotey and Elsheikh were captured by members of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in January.