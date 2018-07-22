Image copyright Getty Images

Children as young as eight have been caught speeding by police in Britain in the last two years, Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency figures reveal.

A Freedom of Information response shows two instances where people aged eight were found in cars or on motorbikes.

More than 900 people in their 90s got penalty points for speeding, with three incidents involving people aged 99.

The FOI request requested details of driving offences committed in 2017 and so far this year.

If a driver is underage, the endorsements are held on file by the DVLA and the penalty points can be added to any driving licence they hold in the future.

The DVLA did not provide information about the circumstances of the driving offences, saying its role was to compile information provided by the courts.

But its figures show more than one million speeding offences were committed over the period concerned.

Nearly 1,400 offences related to people aged under 17, including one aged 11 and three aged 13.

The majority of speeders were people in their 40s, which is thought to include the largest age group of motorists.

The highest number of speeders were aged 46, amounting to 30,075 offences.