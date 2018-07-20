Image copyright AFP Image caption Charlie Rowley collapsed in his home in Amesbury after being exposed to the nerve agent Novichok

Novichok victim Charlie Rowley has been discharged from hospital, three weeks after being exposed to the nerve agent.

Salisbury District Hospital said it was a "very welcome milestone in his recovery".

Mr Rowley, 45, and his partner Dawn Sturgess, 44, collapsed at his house in Amesbury, Wiltshire, on 30 June after, police believe, they picked up a bottle containing the nerve agent.

Ms Sturgess later died on 8 July and a murder inquiry has been launched.

Lorna Wilkinson, Salisbury District Hospital's director of nursing, said the day was "tinged with sadness" after the death of Ms Sturgess.

"We continue to think both of Charlie and of Dawn's family, and support them as they go through the difficult process of coming to terms with her death," she said.

The poisoning is thought to be linked to the attack on Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in March.