Image copyright Sue Bargh Image caption Sue Bargh spotted this small white on a verbena that she grew to six feet (1.8m) tall in Chester

If you're keen on pictures of butterflies, you're in luck.

Sir David Attenborough has said spending time with nature offers "precious breathing space" from modern life, and he's urged the public to join the world's biggest butterfly count.

To mark the occasion, people have got in touch with the best butterflies they have spotted in gardens, meadows and nature reserves across the UK.

Image copyright Gina Baker Image caption Gina Baker saw this red admiral in her Hampshire garden during the recent heatwave

Image copyright Sue Mercer Image caption Sue Mercer spotted these spectacular white-letter hairstreaks at Brockholes Nature Reserve in Preston

Image copyright Sue Mercer Image caption Sue also spotted this spectacular Painted lady in her Preston garden

Image copyright Anna McCartin Image caption Painted ladies were seen across the UK, with Anna McCartin sharing this snap from Worcestershire

Image copyright Sue Hendrie Image caption Sue Hendrie spotted this common blue at Wallingford Castle Meadows in Oxford

