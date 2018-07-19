Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption BBC Breakfast's Tim Muffett goes shopping with Joanne Tang and her son Oscar, who has autism

Supermarket chain Morrisons has introduced a weekly "quieter hour" for autistic shoppers who struggle with music and noise.

Its UK stores will dim lights, turn music off, avoid using the tannoy and turn check-out beeps down on Saturdays from 09:00 to 10:00.

The movement of trolleys and baskets will also be reduced, it says.

The National Autistic Society says it is a "step in the right direction" for those who find shopping a struggle.

The charity is encouraging retailers to take part in a nationwide "autism hour" in October.

Toy shop The Entertainer holds "quiet hours" during the first hour of opening every Saturday, when staff turn off in-store music in the company's 145 UK stores to "create a more welcoming environment for children with autism".

Other shops, including an Asda supermarket in Manchester and a Tesco Extra in Alloa, Clackmannanshire, also hold "quiet hours".

Tesco said it was not planning on rolling out the initiative nationwide, but store managers were welcome to introduce it if they felt it appropriate.

The Morrisons scheme was introduced following a trial earlier this year in its Lincoln, Woking and Gainsborough stores. Angela Gray, Morrisons community champion at Woking, who has an autistic child herself said she'd found the changes made a "real difference".

The National Autistic Society says there are 700,000 people on the autism spectrum in the UK, who "see, hear and feel the world differently to other people, often in a more intense way".

There are almost 500 Morrisons stores in the UK.

What is autism?

A lifelong developmental disability that affects how a person communicates with and relates to other people, and how they experience the world around them

About 700,000 people in the UK (more than one in 100) are on the autism spectrum

Autism does not just affect children. Autistic children grow up to be autistic adults

People may be under-sensitive or over-sensitive to sounds; find social situations a challenge; experience a "meltdown" if overwhelmed

Source: The National Autistic Society

