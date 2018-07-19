Homicide 'up for fourth year in a row'

The number of killings and murders in England and Wales has increased for the fourth year running, figures show.

Excluding terror attacks, there were 701 homicides in the 12 months to the end of March, 74 more than the previous year - a rise of 12%.

Homicide covers cases of murder, manslaughter, corporate manslaughter and infanticide. The data also showed knife crime was up 16%.

Overall, crimes recorded by police went up 11%, the figures suggested.

However, the separate Crime Survey for England and Wales, which is based on people's experiences of crime, suggested there was no change in overall crime levels.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said homicide remained rare and tended to take place in London and other cities.

The start of 2018 was characterised by what appeared to be regular killings on the streets of London.

Between January and March, the BBC recorded 46 killings in the city - some from gunshot wounds but most from stabbings. Among those killed were a handful of teenagers.

Other notable crime increases include:

Recorded robbery offences up 30%

Recorded sexual offences up 24%

Recorded vehicle-related thefts up 12%

It is the second year for vehicle-related theft numbers to rise and is backed up by the separate Crime Survey which showed an increase of 17%.

Publishing the data, the ONS said: "Over recent decades, we've seen a fall in overall levels of crime, a trend that now looks to be stabilising."

Caroline Youell, of the ONS, said the latest figures showed a "fairly stable" picture in England and Wales for most crime types.

"It is too early to say if this is a change to the long-term declining trend," she added.

"There have been increases in some lower-volume 'high-harm' offences such as homicide and knife crime, consistent with rises over the past three years.

"However, the latest rise in gun crime is much smaller than previously seen.

"We have also seen continued increases in some theft offences such as vehicle-related theft and burglary, while computer viruses have fallen."