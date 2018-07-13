Fatal Novichok dose 'came from bottle'

Image copyright AFP Image caption Charlie Rowley remains at Salisbury District Hospital after regaining consciousness earlier this week

Novichok that poisoned a couple in Wiltshire came from a small bottle found in the home of one of the victims, police say.

A bottle found at Charlie Rowley's Amesbury house was tested by scientists at Porton Down, the Met Police said.

Mr Rowley, 45, remains in hospital in Salisbury after being poisoned on 30 June. His partner Dawn Sturgess, 44, died last weekend.

Further tests will now be carried out, the force said.

Scientists at the Defence, Science and Technology Laboratory are still trying to establish whether the Novichok found at Mr Rowley's house came from the same batch of Novichok that contaminated Sergei and Yulia Skripal in March.

The bottle containing the deadly substance was found during a search of Mr Rowley's house on Wednesday.

Police said they were still trying to find out where the bottle came from, and why it ended up in the house.