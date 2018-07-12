Image copyright Adam Davy/PA

With England not playing in the final on Sunday, some of you may be feeling the World Cup blues.

Luckily, there are still plenty of things to look forward in the next 12 months.

Image copyright Reuters

1. The World Cup is not over yet

There are only two more matches left. England will face Belgium in Saturday's third-place play-off.

Croatia and France will play for all the glory. It will be Croatia's first World Cup final appearance while France are into the final for the third time in their past six World Cup tournaments.

Image copyright PA

2. Summer of music

We are in the middle of the summer music festival season. Glastonbury is having a year off but there are plenty of other music festivals heading our way this summer.

Latitude is this weekend and festivals including Bestival, Wilderness and Reading and Leeds are coming up.

Image copyright Reuters

3. The new football season is under way

Some clubs are already back in competitive action, playing in European competition qualifying rounds - including Scottish champions Celtic.

British sides, including Rangers and Hibernian, play in Europa League qualifiers on Thursday evening. Other clubs are playing friendly matches around the world.

The Premier League will be back on Friday 10 August. The English Football League and Scottish Premiership will kick off on the weekend of 4 and 5 August.

Image copyright Allsport/Getty

4. The summer of sports continues into winter

There is plenty of sporting action to look forward over the next few weeks.

The Tour de France is under way, with Chris Froome defending his yellow jersey.

The competition for the Wimbledon final spots is heating up, with Serena Williams and Rafa Nadal still in contention.

In golf, Europe will take on America in the Ryder Cup in September. Europe will be bidding to regain the trophy from the Americans at Le Golf National, in France.

The Hockey Women's World Cup is in London from 21 July to 5 August. England have been drawn in the same pool as Ireland, USA and India as they look to take the title from reigning champions the Netherlands.

There are unified heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua's next two fights, both at Wembley, on 22 September and 13 April, and the rugby union autumn internationals, including England against New Zealand.

Sydney will host the 2018 Invictus Games, in which wounded military veterans compete in Paralympic-style multi-sport events.

And cricket is actually coming home in 2019, as the Cricket World Cup is in England and Wales next May and July.

Image copyright Reuters

5. E-sport gamers head to Las Vegas

The Evolution Championship Series, or Evo, the world's largest fighting e-sport tournament, is on 3-5 August.

Held in Las Vegas area since 2005, the tournament has grown from more than 1,000 participants in 2009 to over 10,000 in 2017.

6. Doctor Who returns

The Tardis returns with a new time lord this autumn. Jodie Whittaker becomes the 13th, but first female, Doctor.

Bradley Walsh will be joining the Doctor as a companion as they set off on a 10-episode series.

Image copyright EPA

7. Treading the boards

Those of you interested in the world of musical theatre may be excited about some of the shows opening to London in the coming months.

Fans of Hamilton and Moana may be interested in Lin-Manuel Miranda's new show, Bring It On, at the Southwark Playhouse in August.

West End star Carrie Hope Fletcher will play Veronica in a Broadway transfer of Heathers, while Broadway idol Patti Lupone is to star in a gender-reversed production of Stephen Sondheim's Company. Both shows open in September.

And the Phoenix Theatre will play host to Come From Away, a new Broadway musical set in the weeks following the 9/11 attacks in America.

Image copyright Reuters

8. See pop's biggest name in... Scarborough

Music takes you to wonderful and weird places. Pop diva Britney Spears will bring her Las Vegas show to the Pride festival in Brighton and Scarborough next month.

Rapper Nicki Minaj, All Saints and 1980s pop star Rick Astley are all releasing albums later this year.

Ariana Grande releases hers, Sweetener, on 20 July.

And Thrash metal's Slayer are preparing to embark upon their farewell world tour.

Image copyright Getty Images

9. More books coming out

JK Rowling's Lethal White - the fourth instalment in her Cormoran Strike series of novels, written under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith - will go on sale on 18 September.

Transcription, a new novel by Kate Atkinson, will hit the bookshops in September, following the story of a female former secret service worker.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama's memoir, Becoming, will be published in November. Rapper Stromzy will also release an autobiography.

And come October, hundreds of the most eagerly awaited hardback titles will go on sale in the race for the Christmas bestseller lists.

Image copyright EPA

10. England will face Croatia again

England's footballers will have two chances to plot revenge against Croatia as they meet again in the new Uefa Nations League later this autumn. They also play Spain in the same League A group.

Wales share League B with the Republic of Ireland and Denmark.

Northern Ireland were grouped with Austria and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

And Scotland are in League C alongside Albania and Israel.

With additional reporting by Tom Gerken