Image copyright Instagram

The boyfriend of Sophie Gradon, a former Love Island contestant who died last month, has been found dead.

Aaron Armstrong, 25, was discovered on Tuesday at a property in Northumberland.

The day before, he posted an emotional tribute to his late girlfriend online saying: "Just wish I could cuddle you all day miss you so much."

Gradon, 32, a former Miss Great Britain, was found dead at her family house on 20 June.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At around 12.20pm today [10 July] police received a report from the ambulance service that a 25-year-old man had been found deceased at a property on Furnace Road in Bebside, Blyth.

"There is not believed to be any third party involvement."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gradon was crowned Miss Newcastle and Miss Great Britain in 2009

After Gradon's funeral, five days ago, Armstrong posted a picture of the order of service with a caption that read: "I love you with all my heart my beautiful angel I'm absolutely heartbroken I can't stop crying."

For support and more information on emotional distress, click here.