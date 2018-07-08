Image copyright Getty Images

A British man died on Sunday in the south-west of Ibiza, the Foreign Office has said.

Local media report the 19-year-old was pulled from a pool at a villa in Sant Josep at 3:10 local time but emergency services were unable to save his life.

A post-mortem examination is being conducted to establish if the holidaymaker had been intoxicated, Diario De Ibiza reports.

The Foreign Office said it was providing assistant to his family.