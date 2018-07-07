World Cup 2018 in pictures: The nation watches England v Sweden
- 7 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
As England face Sweden for a place in the World Cup semi-finals, fans around the country are settling in for a tense afternoon.