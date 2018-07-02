Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The moment divers discover the missing boys

The discovery of 12 young Thai footballers and their coach alive after nine days trapped in caves in the north of the country has made headlines around the world. The first voice the group heard was that of Briton John Volanthen.

"How many of you?" boomed his voice. "Thirteen? Brilliant."

It was the first words from the outside world the trapped group had heard since their ordeal began.

It meant that, finally, they had been found.

Mr Volanthen and Richard Stanton had been called in by the Thai authorities along with another British caving expert, Robert Harper.

The British Cave Rescue Council (BCRC) said the trio arrived in Thailand three days after the football team went into the Tham Luang caves in Chiang Rai on what was supposed to be a fun trip.

The council said many of caves have been explored by British cavers and divers, "bringing with them valuable knowledge of the layout of overseas cave systems".

A video of the moment the missing group were found features the voices of two British men, believed to be Mr Stanton and Mr Volanthen.

Efforts are now under way to get the group out of the caves, although the operation is being hampered by rising water and impeding mud.

In the video shared by the Thai Navy Seals, the two British men can be heard telling the group they are the first to arrive but "many more are coming".

One of the group can be heard saying he is very happy, while the British voice replies: "We are happy too."

One of the boys then says: "Thank you so much."

Someone asks the men where they are from and the British voice replies: "England, UK".

It is believed Mr Volanthen and Mr Stanton are part of the South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team and helped rescue a trapped diver in France in 2010.

The South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team declined to comment on the rescue while the BCRC said it does not name the cavers it sends on operations to "allow them to get on with their difficult task without distraction".

According to reports on the 2010 rescue, Mr Stanton is a firefighter from Coventry who was involved in the rescue of 13 British cavers in Mexico in 2004.

He and Mr Volanthen, from Bristol, developed their own cave diving equipment.