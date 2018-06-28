Image copyright PA Image caption People enjoy the heatwave in Brighton, where temperatures topped 26C

All four nations of the UK have seen temperatures hit 30C for the first time in five years, as Britain swelters in another hottest day of the year.

Highs of 30C and over were recorded in England, Wales and - for the first time since 2013 - Scotland and Northern Ireland, BBC Weather said.

The mercury reached 32.6 in Porthmadog, Gwynedd, on Thursday - setting a new record high for 2018.

The hot weather is forecast to continue for most of Britain into next week.

It is the fourth day in a row that the UK has seen its hottest day of the year so far, as temperatures have increased since Monday.

The Met Office has extended its heat warning, which covers parts of England, to last until next Monday.

In the north-west of England, there is an 80% chance of heatwave conditions, it said.

Image copyright PA Image caption Green Park in central London, as the UK enjoyed its fourth hottest day of the year in a row

In Glasgow, a temperature of 31C was recorded at 15:00 BST, raising hopes it could break the current June record for Scotland of 32.2C, last seen in 1893.

Met Office forecaster Bonnie Diamond said: "Last year for England there was a warm spell where they had five days over 30C but what makes this current spell different is that it's nationwide.

She said that winds from the east will cause temperatures to drop but the weekend and the start of next week will remain warm and sunny.

Public Health England has urged people to look out for the most at risk during the hot weather.