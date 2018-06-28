UK criticised over role in US rendition

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption British agencies participated in interviewing detainees at the US holding facility Guantanamo Bay

The UK tolerated "inexcusable" treatment of US detainees after the 9/11 attacks, MPs have found.

The Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) said it was "beyond doubt" the UK knew the US mistreated detainees.

Its report said the UK continued to supply intelligence to allies in 232 cases where British officials knew or suspected mistreatment.

The ISC report said it found no "smoking gun" indicating a policy of deliberately overlooking mistreatment.

MPs rejected claims by intelligence agencies that the cases detailed were no more than "isolated incidents".

"It is difficult to comprehend how those at the top of the office did not recognise the pattern of mistreatment by the US," the report said.

"That the US, and others, were mistreating detainees is beyond doubt, as is the fact that the Agencies and Defence Intelligence were aware of this at an early point."

BBC security correspondent Gordon Corera says the report shows there is "no evidence of direct mistreatment" by British intelligence agencies, but there were "13 cases where spies witness first-hand a detainee being mistreated by others".

He adds the ISC criticises the UK's foreign intelligence service MI6, and its listening service GCHQ for playing "a role in enabling some detentions".