In pictures: Hottest day of 2018... so far
Temperatures keep climbing as the heatwave continues - and today's record isn't expected to last long.
-
PA
Swimmers cool off in the water at Warleigh Weir, near Claverton outside Bath. Temperatures reached 31.9C in Porthmadog, north-west Wales, making it the hottest day of the year so far.
-
PA
The Met Office warns temperatures are still rising, so the record could be broken within the next 24 hours.
-
Reuters
These black-capped squirrel monkeys at London Zoo enjoyed trying to stay cool.
-
Reuters
That's ice! The hot weather is forecast to continue into the weekend.
-
Reuters
This young lowland gorilla was also given an iced treat.
-
Reuters
The iced treats contain nuts and berries.
-
PA
Kayakers also enjoyed the hot weather at Portobello beach in Edinburgh.
-
PA
Norman the puggle looks in a muddle as he takes a dip at Portobello beach.
-
Getty Images
Beachgoers sizzle in the sunshine at Porthmeor Beach in St Ives.
-
Getty Images
It's definitely time for the suncream