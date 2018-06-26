Image caption Jack Renshaw's plot was foiled after he revealed it at a pub in Warrington

An alleged member of a banned neo-Nazi group has said he wanted to murder his local MP "to send the state a message".

Jack Renshaw, 23, has pleaded guilty to preparing an act of terrorism by purchasing a machete to kill Labour's Rosie Cooper.

He has also admitted making threats to kill Det Con Victoria Henderson, who had been investigating him for child grooming and racial hatred offences.

Renshaw told the Old Bailey he was "anti-democracy" and hated "all" Jews.

He told jurors his plan to kill Ms Henderson "was personal" because of the child sex inquiry, but with Ms Cooper he wanted to show the state that "if you beat a dog long enough, it bites".

On why he chose Ms Cooper as a representative of the state, he said: "She happened to be my local MP."

The plot was foiled after Renshaw revealed it on 1 July last year to alleged members of the far-right organisation National Action at a pub, the court has heard.

Renshaw, from Skelmersdale in Lancashire, denies membership of National Action.

Giving evidence in his defence, he said the plot was "was on behalf of myself" rather than the group, which was banned after it expressed support for the murder of MP Jo Cox.

'Drunk and ranting'

Renshaw is on trial alongside five other men, who all also deny membership of National Action, and the court has heard he discussed his plans with several of them during a meeting at the Friar Penketh pub in Warrington.

He told jurors he had been "drunk and ranting", adding: "I'd have probably talked to anyone that was there."

One of those in attendance was secretly passing information to the anti-racism charity Hope not Hate which then informed police of the plot, jurors have heard.

Renshaw denied seeking permission to murder Ms Cooper from the alleged National Action leader, 32-year-old Christopher Lythgoe, from Warrington, who denies encouragement to murder.

On trial alongside Renshaw and Mr Lythgoe are: Garron Helm, 24, of Seaforth, Merseyside; Matthew Hankinson, 24, of Newton-le-Willows, Merseyside; Andrew Clarke, 33, from Prescot in Merseyside; and Michal Trubini, 35, from Warrington.

The trial continues.