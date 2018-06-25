Image copyright AFP

The UK experienced the hottest weather of the year so far, with temperatures reaching up to 29.4C in London.

Forecasters say higher temperatures are expected in the next few days, with 30C temperatures a possibility in the south of England and Wales.

Fears that railway tracks could buckle in the heat prompted Network Rail to introduce speed restrictions.

And the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for heatwave conditions between Tuesday morning and Thursday evening.

The warning means there is an 80% chance of heatwave temperatures, and is intended to help social and healthcare teams prepare.

Met Office forecaster Mark Foster said: "High pressure is going to dominate this week so we can expect very high levels of pollen and UV. If you are in the sun you have a greater chance of getting burned in the short term."

The highest temperature was recorded in St James's Park in central London. The same location had experienced the year's previous record temperature of 29.1C in April.

Network Rail said that steel expands markedly in track temperatures that can be as much as 20C above the air temperature. The reduced speeds are intended to lower the force exerted on the track, reducing the risk of buckling.