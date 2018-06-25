Prince William continues Middle East tour

Image copyright Reuters

Prince William will begin a second day of his royal visit to the Middle East.

The Duke of Cambridge will spend the day in Jordan, before becoming the first royal to make an official visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories in at least 70 years.

While still in Jordan the prince will visit a refugee programme in the country, and a charity that helps women develop their own livelihoods.

Kensington Palace said the "historic nature" of the tour was "important".

On Sunday Prince William spent time with Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II in Amman, with whom he watched England's World Cup match against Panama.

He also attended a garden party in honour of the Queen's official birthday, where he told an audience of Jordanians: "I greatly admire the resilience you in Jordan have shown in the face of the many security and humanitarian challenges that have confronted you as a result of conflicts in this region.

"The way in which you opened your doors to hundreds of thousands of refugees from Syria, not to mention your longstanding commitments to Palestinian refugees, is remarkable."

The British prince is expected to visit a Roman settlement where his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, was photographed with her father in the 1980s.

During his visit to Israel, the Duke of Cambridge will visit the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre and lay a wreath where ashes of victims of the Holocaust are buried.

On the five-day tour, the duke will also visit Ramallah in the West Bank, where he will focus on issues facing refugee communities and meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.