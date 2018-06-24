Image copyright Robyn Boorman / Burghfield Community Facebook Image caption Firefighters said the whole roof was "engulfed in fire" which then collapsed into the flat

A family have lost everything after a "devastating" fire tore through their home.

Fire crews and six engines from Berkshire and Hampshire battled for more than four hours to extinguish the flames on Saturday night.

But the flat above a parade of shops in Burghfield Common, Berkshire, was destroyed by the blaze.

No-one was injured in the fire which is believed to have started accidentally in the roof space.

Image copyright Robyn Boorman / Burghfield Community Facebook Image caption Local residents in the Berkshire village are raising money for the family

The family are unhurt but "very shocked and upset", Jeremy James from the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

"They are fine but it is the devastating loss of family possessions and their place of residence," he added.

He described how firefighters arrived to find "the whole roof engulfed in fire" which then collapsed into the flat.

Local residents have begun raising money for the now homeless family.