People mark 'Take Your Dog To Work Day' with pictures of busy pups
Frenchies in offices, staffies on building sites and labradors in campsites - these are just some of the sights you can expect to see on #TakeYourDogToWorkDay.
The hashtag has been used over 10,000 times, with people sharing pictures of their busy pooches on social media.
The day was established in 1999 by Pet Sitters International to "promote dog adoptions and support local pet communities".
Some might say these pups are getting a ruff deal, but you would have to be barking to think they aren't eager to spend more time with their human pals.
By Tom Gerken, BBC UGC & Social News