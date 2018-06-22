Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

'Dawning reality' of Brexit

Aviation giant Airbus, which employs about 14,000 people at 25 sites in the UK, is warning it could leave the country altogether if no Brexit deal is reached. With the clock ticking and no agreement so far, the European aircraft manufacturer says it has to start assuming the worst-case scenario is looming. That scenario - crashing out of the single market and customs union without a trade agreement and without a transition period - could cost it billions of pounds a week, it fears.

Even if a deal is reached, Airbus says the two-year transition period favoured by government is too short, forcing it to "refrain from extending" the number of UK suppliers it uses from now on. "Far from 'Project Fear', this is a dawning reality for Airbus," the chief operating officer says.

Why does the customs union, in particular, matter so much to businesses like Airbus? Let us explain.

The price of silence

The House of Commons has spent £2.4m on "gagging clauses" for 53 former staff members since 2013, BBC Newsnight has learned. The non-disclosure agreements, NDAs, compel individuals not to reveal details about the Commons, and can be used to silence victims of bullying or harassment. Among those paid was Angus Sinclair, who received £86,000 to - in his view - keep quiet about being bullied by his former boss, Speaker John Bercow (an allegation that the Speaker denies).

Jill Rutter, from think-tank the Institute for Government, said it was "impossible to justify" such a use of taxpayers' money. But a Commons spokesman said the clauses were used "to resolve employment disputes under certain circumstances". Read more on NDAs and their use in the world of politics.

'Just a jacket'

The US military has been asked to supply up to 20,000 beds at unused bases for children who crossed the border from Mexico unaccompanied, or who were separated from their parents by officials enacting Donald Trump's "zero-tolerance" immigration policy. That policy was ripped up on Wednesday, but only after at least 2,300 children had been taken from their parents. Read more on the big picture behind the border row.

Meanwhile, a goodwill visit by First Lady Melania Trump to a facility for migrant children in Texas has been overshadowed by her decision to wear a jacket emblazoned with the words "I really don't care do u?" Her spokeswoman insisted "there was no hidden message" behind the choice.

How long does a radio show take to settle in?

By Steven McIntosh, BBC entertainment reporter

Some listeners are unhappy with recent changes to BBC Radio 2's Drivetime show. But is it really that bad, or are radio audiences particularly resistant to change? "You can see what the bosses at Radio 2 were thinking," wrote Catherine Nixey, in the Times. "Drivetime looks like such an easy gig... It's everyman radio. Surely every man - even every woman - can do it? They cannot. And Whiley certainly can't." Both Whiley and Mayo are experienced presenters with decades of BBC radio behind them. But, some listeners suggested, the chemistry just wasn't right when they were put together.

What the papers say

Brexit, in various forms, leads several of Friday's papers. The Times goes with the warning from Airbus, which the paper considers to be the most significant intervention by a large company since the EU referendum. Others look at the home secretary's announcement about the future of EU nationals. Hardened criminals may be allowed to stay in "Brexit Britain" is the Sun's take. There's more optimism, though, in the Daily Telegraph from the US ambassador to the UK who doesn't think Brexit will present a "major challenge", and questions why the UK is "so nervous". Elsewhere, "What a Messi", "Taxi for Messi" and "Messi Misery" are just some of the back page headlines after Croatia defeated Argentina 3-0 in the World Cup.

Lookahead

12:00 A service of Thanksgiving will be held at Westminster Abbey to mark the 70th anniversary of the landing of the Windrush

Today The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will visit Salisbury to meet people involved in helping the city recover after the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal

On this day

1941 Adolf Hitler's German Army takes Soviet leader Joseph Stalin by surprise by launching a massive advance on Moscow

