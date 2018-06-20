Image copyright PA

Prince Louis, the third child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, is to be baptised on 9 July, Kensington Palace has announced.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will conduct the christening. at the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, London.

Louis Arthur Charles - to give him his full name - was born on 23 April.

The good news for his football-loving dad, Prince William, is that 9 July is one of the rest days in the World Cup.

It falls neatly between the potential quarter-final and semi-final dates for England, should the national team progress that far in the competition.

Last month, the prince, who is president of the FA, had to miss the FA Cup final to fulfil best man duties at his brother Harry's wedding.

Prince Louis will be baptised at the same place as his older brother George. Their sister, Charlotte, had her christening at St Mary Magdalene Church at the Queen's Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

