'Be bold on cannabis'

Image copyright Getty Images

The war on cannabis has been "comprehensively and irreversibly lost" and the UK government should consider legalising recreational use. That's the view of former Conservative leader Lord Hague, a man who once advocated a zero-tolerance approach to drugs. Citing the case of 12-year-old Billy Caldwell, he says licensing for medical use would be a "step forward", but urges his party colleagues to be as "bold" as Canada where state-regulated recreational consumption is being considered.

Cannabis is currently a Class B drug, with penalties for possession of up to five years in prison. A recent survey found most sold illegally in the UK is super-strength skunk linked to a higher risk of psychotic mental health episodes. Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Lord Hague argues that only criminal gangs benefit from the current situation, and it's time "to embrace a decisive change that would be economically and socially beneficial".

Watch our video to see what the government in Canada is planning to do, and read about the unlikely entrepreneurs - cops and politicians - looking to get in on the market.

'Captain fantastic'

It took a stoppage-time winner from captain Harry Kane, but England eventually secured victory over Tunisia in their World Cup opener. They managed it despite the failure of the video assistant referee to give them two penalties. Read the verdict of our chief sports writer, Phil McNulty, on the game, and see how BBC readers rate the players.

'Ditch predicted grades'

Lecturers and teachers say UK universities should stop using predicted grades when people are applying for places. Most turn out to be incorrect, they argue, while a study from the University and College Union says no other developed country uses such a system. The head of Ucas, which operates the admissions system, has spoken against changing the timetable, arguing it would mean "structural change to either the secondary or higher education systems" and could disadvantage teenagers from poor backgrounds. Others, though, say the system would be fairer if pupils knew their grades before applying.

More tough trade talk

In the latest salvo in the growing trade row, Donald Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on an additional $200bn (£151bn) of Chinese goods. The 10% tariffs would be a major escalation of the dispute with Beijing. So, what is a trade war and why should you worry?

How trying to stay cool could make the world even hotter

By Chris Baraniuk, technology of business reporter, BBC News

The world is getting hotter - indeed, 16 of the 17 warmest years on record have occurred since 2001, say climatologists. It's no wonder demand for air conditioning systems is going through the roof. The energy they consume is likely to triple between now and 2050, the International Energy Agency (IEA) says. This would mean that, by 2050, the world's air conditioners would be using the current electricity capacity of the US, the European Union and Japan combined. So scientists and tech companies are trying to make cooling systems more efficient.

What the papers say

Image copyright Daily Express and Sun front pages

Pictures of a jubilant Harry Kane are all over Tuesday's front pages. For the Times and Metro he is "Captain Marvel", for the Daily Mail he is Harry Houdini. Elsewhere, there is more on the planned cash boost for the NHS. The Financial Times reports that Theresa May has given Chancellor Philip Hammond a free hand to rip up the Conservative Party manifesto pledges on taxes in order to pay for it. But the Daily Telegraph thinks that if such promises are to be broken, the country needs to be certain that the NHS does not just swallow up the extra money, as it has in the past, without anything changing for patients. The Sun feels the Tories are meant to stand for lower taxes, and voters might just take a punt on Labour if that's no longer the case.

Lookahead

09:30 A minute's silence will be held to mark the first anniversary of the Finsbury Park terror attack

Afternoon Andy Murray set to make his return to competitive tennis after almost a year out due to injury

On this day

1982 "God's banker" Roberto Calvi - a central figure in a complex web of international fraud and intrigue - is found hanging from London's Blackfriars Bridge

