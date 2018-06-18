Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Watch highlights of Meghan and Harry's big day

The Duchess of Sussex's father, Thomas Markle, has revealed his sadness at not walking his daughter down the aisle.

"I'm a footnote to the greatest moment in history rather than the dad who walked his daughter down the aisle. That upsets me somewhat," he told ITV's Good Morning Britain.

Mr Markle said he "absolutely wanted" to be at the event, but was unable to attend due to health reasons.

Prince Charles walked the duchess down the aisle instead.

Mr Markle said he felt "jealous", but added: "I was honoured, I can't think of a better replacement than someone like Prince Charles.

"I was thrilled to tears he was doing that, I just wish it had been my hand holding hers not his."

He watched the wedding from California, where he was recovering from heart surgery.

In the GMB interview, Mr Markle also said he believed his daughter cried when he told her and Prince Harry he was not coming to their wedding.

"They were disappointed. Meghan cried, I'm sure, she did cry, and they both said, 'Take care of yourself, we are really worried about you'," he said.

Describing the moment Prince Harry asked for his daughter's hand in marriage, Mr Markle said he told his future son-in-law: "You are a gentleman, promise me you will never raise your hand against my daughter and of course I will grant you my permission."

Mr Markle also said he discussed politics, including the US president and Brexit, with Prince Harry.

"I was complaining about not liking Donald Trump, he said 'give Donald Trump a chance,'" Mr Markle said.

When asked about their Brexit discussion, he said: "It was just a loose conversation... I think he [the Duke of Sussex] was open to the experiment."

Paparazzi photos row

In the run-up to the wedding Mr Markle became embroiled in a controversy over reports he had staged paparazzi photos of himself in wedding-related activities, such as being measured for a new suit.

He explained that it was meant to be "a way of improving my look", adding: "Obviously that all went to hell."

He said he apologised to both Harry and Meghan.

"I realised it was a serious mistake. It's hard to take it back."