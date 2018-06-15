Mother and daughter jailed for terror plot

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Mina Dich (left) and her daughter Rizlaine Boular, have both plead guilty to terror charges

A mother and daughter, who were part of the UK's first all-female terror cell, have been jailed over a planned knife attack near the Houses of Parliament.

Rizlaine Boular, 22, who was going to carry out the attack, has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 16 years.

Her mother, Mina Dich, 44, has been given six years and nine months at the Old Bailey for helping her daughter.

The pair pleaded guilty to the preparation of terrorist acts.

The court heard that Dich drove her daughter around Westminster on a reconnaissance mission scouting targets.

The two later went to a branch of Sainsbury's to buy knives.

It was made public for the first time that Boular was shot by police when she was arrested at a flat in Willesden, north-west London, in April last year.

The court was told that Boular and another woman had refused to comply with instructions from police to show themselves and put their hands where they could be seen.

Boular swore at police and moved her hand from behind a banister rail.

The court heard that an officer believed he saw something in her hand and fired three shots.

'Wanted to die'

Her younger sister, Safaa Boular, 18, was convicted last week of planning a separate terror attack in the area around the British Museum in central London. She will be sentenced at a later date.

The women had discussed the attack in coded conversations about an Alice In Wonderland tea party.

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Safaa Boular is yet to be sentenced

Passing sentence, Judge Mark Dennis QC said Dich "failed in her parental role" to stop Rizlaine Boula and had played a "significant role" in radicalising both her daughters.

He told Rizlaine Boular she had planned a "wicked act" based on distorted views.

Defence lawyer Imran Khan QC said Rizlaine Boular had been radicalised online after being sacked from a marketing job for wearing Muslim clothes.

He said: "She knew as soon as she produced a knife in the vicinity of the Palace of Westminster police officers would swoop and kill her and that's what she wanted at that time".

Mr Khan said Rizlaine Boular had now put her past views behind her and being shot provided a "constant reminder" of what happened.

A fourth defendant Khawla Barghouthi, 21, from Willesden, admitted having information about terrorism acts and will be sentenced on 22 June.