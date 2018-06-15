Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Universal Credit doubts raised

It's designed to simplify the benefits system by rolling several payments into one, putting more people into work and reducing fraud and error. But the National Audit Office has found that Universal Credit (UC) may end up costing more to administer than the benefits it is replacing.

The government says UC will bring a return of £34bn over 10 years, but it's been criticised for delays and flawed implementation, with more than 110,000 people paid late in 2017.

The National Audit Office says that, eight years after work on UC started, only 10% of the people expected to claim it are on the new system - and one in five haven't received payments in time. But the government says it is building a benefits system "fit for the 21st Century". Here's an explanation of what UC is all about.

Comey 'broke FBI protocol' over Clinton emails inquiry

A week before the 2016 presidential election, then FBI director James Comey announced he was reopening the inquiry into Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton's emails. She partly blames her loss to Donald Trump on this action. But a report by the US Department of Justice accuses Mr Comey of being "insubordinate" rather than politically biased. He moved "dramatically from FBI and department norms", it says. Who else does Mrs Clinton - regarded as the favourite until her defeat - blame?

Boris Becker claims diplomatic immunity

Three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker has claimed diplomatic immunity to prevent himself being sued for "further assets" following his declaration of bankruptcy. The tennis star says his appointment as a diplomat - a sport and culture attache - by the Central African Republic in April protects him from any legal claims.

Which shops are opening and closing?

If you want to get a haircut or shave, go for a workout, drink a coffee or eat a pizza (either at home or in a restaurant), times are good. Outlets offering these services are among the fastest-growing consumer premises in Britain. But pubs, banks, travel agents, post offices and newsagents are becoming more of a rarity.

What the papers say

"Welfare shambles," declares the i's headline, as it pores over the National Audit Office's report on Universal Credit. The Guardian says it shows a system that is "unwieldy". Meanwhile, Metro leads on the actions of London Tube driver Harvey Mitchell, who stopped his train above a vigil for Grenfell victims to honour a friend who died in the fire a year ago. The Daily Mail reports that four in 10 GPs leave the NHS within five years of completing their training. And the Daily Telegraph says Theresa May is "poised" to announce an extra £4bn a year for health spending to mark the NHS's 70th anniversary.

Lookahead

12:00 A memorial service takes place at Westminster Abbey for scientist Stephen Hawking, who died in March, aged 76.

16:00 Portugal's parliament votes on legalising cannabis for medicinal use.

On this day

2000 The major contingent of the UK military task force sent to help restore order in the west African state of Sierra Leone leaves the country.

