Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The pair were found on the beach in Ericeira, about 25 miles north of Lisbon

A British woman was one of two tourists found dead on a beach in Portugal after apparently falling from a wall, the Foreign Office has said.

The woman and an Australian national were found on Tuesday in Ericeira, a town 25 miles (40 km) north of Lisbon.

Portuguese officials said the pair are thought to have been on the 30-metre (100ft) high wall before they died.

Local media report the authorities say they may have fallen while trying to recover a phone or to take photographs.

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: "We are in touch with local authorities following the death of a British woman in Portugal and are providing support to her family."

Australia's foreign affairs department said they were assisting the family of its citizen.