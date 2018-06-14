Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Image copyright PA

Immigration rules to be relaxed for doctors and nurses

The NHS is struggling to recruit enough doctors and nurses. With this in mind, the government is expected, on Friday, to announce they will be excluded from the visa cap on non-EU skilled workers. Theresa May introduced the cap - set at 20,700 people a year - when she was home secretary.

NHS England said in February that it had 35,000 nursing posts and almost 10,000 doctor posts vacant. On Tuesday, it emerged that 2,360 applications for visas by doctors outside the European Economic Area had been refused over a five-month period. Here are 10 charts explaining the UK's immigration system.

Minute's silence for Grenfell anniversary

It's a year since Grenfell Tower in west London was destroyed by a fire that killed 72 people. A minute's silence will take place at 12:00 BST. At 00:54 - the same time as the fire was first reported last year - the remains of the building were illuminated green, and a vigil, during which the victims' names were read out, happened shortly afterwards.

The BBC's Sue Mitchell reports on stories involving the nearby Grenfell Wall, a public memorial to those who died. And we look at how Grenfell, when built in the 1970s, was regarded as a symbol of hope for a better future.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Jeffrey Barry release failings led to neighbour murder

The BBC has learned that a series of failings led to the stabbing to death of Kamil Ahmad by Jeffrey Barry, a recently released violent schizophrenic patient, in 2016. Barry had been detained after hearing voices and threatening to kill Mr Ahmad, a Kurdish refugee, before the murder, in Bristol. But an independent panel was not told of this before approving his release. Barry is serving at least 23 years in Broadmoor.

World Cup starts - but can England win?

It's time for the biggest sporting event on Earth (with apologies to fans of the Olympics) to begin. Thirty-two teams are in Russia for the World Cup. So, will England win for the first time in 52 years? The pundits are, to say the least, lacking confidence in the idea - but...

During the opening ceremony, Robbie Williams will perform alongside Russian soprano Aida Garifullina. Then things get under way, with the hosts taking on Saudi Arabia, from 16:00 BST.

Meanwhile, Royal Mail has banned staff from displaying England flags on its vans during the tournament, arguing they are a "potential hazard" to other road users.

The global grief over Grenfell

Many of the building's residents had loved ones around the globe. There were families who perished with links to Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Colombia, Dominica, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, The Gambia, Italy, Iran, Ireland, Lebanon, Morocco, Nigeria, Philippines, Portugal, Sierra Leone, Spain, Sudan, Syria and Trinidad. We have been to meet some of those left behind.

Read the full article

What the papers say

Brexit stories dominate several front pages. The Daily Mail accuses Conservative MP Dominic Grieve of being involved in a "conspiracy" after he met "avowed enemies" of the UK leaving the EU in London. Metro focuses on a revolt by Labour MPs against leader Jeremy Corbyn on whether the UK should remain in the European Economic Area. And the Guardian says the EU has blocked UK involvement in its Galileo satellite project. Elsewhere, the Daily Telegraph leads on the government's relaxation of the visa cap, and the Times says social media is contributing to mental health problems among young people.

Daily digest

Haiti sex scandal Oxfam UK banned from country following misconduct accusations against staff

North Korea US expects "major disarmament" by end of 2020

Einstein diaries Documents reveal physicist's racist and xenophobic views

Split opinion California voters given option of dividing state into three

If you see one thing today

The fight for women's bodies

If you listen to one thing today

The wild history of horses

If you read one thing today

Image copyright Hajung Lim

What's life like for families in North Korea?

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

Today Voters in Lewisham East, south London, choose a successor to Labour's Heidi Alexander as their MP. She stood down from Parliament to become the deputy London mayor for transport.

09:00 The Premier League fixtures for the 2018/19 season are announced.

On this day

1982 Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher announces a ceasefire between UK and Argentine forces on the Falkland Islands.

From elsewhere

The eerie island of the dolls (Washington Post)

Why eight hours' sleep really is good for you (Daily Mail)

Never work out with a hangover (Independent)

From burnt-out nurse to earwax queen (Sydney Morning Herald)