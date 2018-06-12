Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Image copyright Reuters

Trump and Kim in historic summit

They've done it. Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un have held a face-to-face meeting in Singapore, at which they discussed North Korea's nuclear weapons programme. In the few moments after their historic handshake, the US president predicted a "terrific relationship".

"It was not easy to get here... There were obstacles but we overcame them to be here," said North Korea's Mr Kim. Of course, many obstacles remain if the two are to agree on anything substantial, but the meeting - which lasted just under 40 minutes - would have been unimaginable a few months ago. See our live page for the latest updates.

So, what does Mr Kim want from the talks? And here are some pictures of his surprise night-time tour of Singapore.

Brexit: Davis warns MPs not to vote against government

The House of Commons votes later on whether to give MPs a decisive say on any Brexit deal struck with the EU in the autumn. Theresa May has asked fellow Conservatives not to undermine her, as some pro-EU figures seek what they call a "meaningful vote". Now, Brexit Secretary David Davis has backed this up by writing to Tory MPs, warning them that any vote against the government could undermine negotiations with Brussels.

Ministers have already backed a compromise on future customs arrangements.

The EU Withdrawal Bill faces two days of debate, with MPs looking at 15 amendments made by the House of Lords, of which Labour backs 14. BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg says Mrs May's appeals for party unity appear to have "had some sway", but her government might encounter "a squeaky moment".

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Bottle feeding 'a woman's right'

The Royal College of Midwives has issued a statement saying that, if a woman decides not to breastfeed her baby, that choice must be respected. Although it regards breastfeeding as the best option, the organisation has also said women who use formula milk should receive advice and support. The UK has one of the lowest rates of breastfeeding in Europe, but research suggests many women feel guilty or stigmatised for using bottles.

Why do some job adverts put women off applying?

By David Silverberg, Business of Technology reporter

A job description that uses the phrase "We're looking for someone to manage a team" may seem innocuous enough. But research has shown that the word "manage" encourages more men than women to apply for the role. Changing the word to "develop" would make it more female-friendly, says Kieran Snyder, chief executive of an "augmented writing software" company.

Read the full article

What the papers say

Several of the newspapers focus on the debates and votes to come on the government's EU Withdrawal Bill. "Ignore the will of the people at your peril" is the Daily Express's headline warning, while the Sun asks: "Great Britain or Great Betrayal?" But the Guardian reports that Theresa May faces a "knife-edge" vote on whether MPs will choose to give themselves a "meaningful" say on the final deal with the EU. Elsewhere, the Times uses the words of South Korea's leader, who described the Trump-Kim meeting in Singapore as the "summit of the century". And the i says the future of Nato could be at risk, as the trade dispute between the US and other Western allies shows little sign of ending.

Daily digest

Brexit backer questions Leave.EU's Arron Banks to face MPs over Russia claims

Larry Kudlow Trump economic adviser suffers "mild" heart attack

Campus thoughts Modern students "prefer work to drugs"

Dad's Army Classic comedy's 50th anniversary celebrated with stamps for Mainwaring, Pike, Frazer and Jones

If you see one thing today

Image copyright Dan Giannopoulos

Mexico's love of the VW Beetle

If you listen to one thing today

The long march of Corbyn's Labour

If you read one thing today

Image copyright British Library

The warrior queen who broke the glass ceiling

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

09:30 The Office for National Statistics releases the unemployment figures for the three months to April.

10:30 Leave.EU campaigners Arron Banks and Andy Wigmore appear before MPs on the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee.

15:20 England's men's football squad arrives in Russia, ahead of the team's opening World Cup match against Tunisia next Monday.

On this day

1986 The Labour Party expels Derek Hatton, the deputy leader of Liverpool Council, for belonging to the left-wing Militant faction.

From elsewhere

The shrinking island (New Yorker)

Why are Africa's oldest trees dying? (National Geographic)

The science behind feeling 'hangry' (Independent)

The private jets of world leaders (Daily Telegraph)