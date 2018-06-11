Image caption Lucasz Herba was sentenced at a court in Milan following a trial

A man has been found guilty of kidnapping 20-year-old British model Chloe Ayling and holding her captive for six days in a farmhouse in Italy.

Lucasz Herba, from Poland, was sentenced at a court in Milan to 16 years and nine months in prison.

The trial heard Herba lured Ms Ayling from south London to Milan with the promise of a photoshoot, and then kidnapped her for a ransom.

He had claimed she went with him willingly, which she denied.

At the start of the trial in February, a police officer told the court that Ms Ayling had been drugged, handcuffed and transported in a suitcase.

He said she had suffered mental and physical abuse during the six-day ordeal last July.