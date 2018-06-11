Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Chief Constable Matt Jukes said new investigators would be tasked with looking into burglaries

A scheme to turn graduates into detectives in just 12 weeks has been backed by the head of Wales' biggest police force.

Recruits will train over two years, but will be able to work on some cases within three months.

The new scheme is being developed in response to a shortfall of investigators across Wales and England.

South Wales Chief Constable Matt Jukes said crime was constantly changing and new talent was needed.

He said: "We would expect to see them working in the front end of crime investigation dealing with the crimes that are affecting lives most often - burglaries, robberies.

"We would not expect to see them from a very early stage working in the most complex and high risk investigations - but we hope these [graduates] will be the type of people who will have the capacity and talent to do that later in their careers."

Officials say the new scheme will focus on problem-solving, crime prevention and safeguarding.

In March, the watchdog Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) report found there was a shortfall of 5,000 of police detectives across Wales and England.

Mr Jukes, whose force makes up about 40% of the 6,600 officers in Wales, said detectives were under pressure due to staff shortages and the changing role of 21st Century policing.

"Crime is changing, so we need people who are going to be cyber investigators, who can deal with a massive amount of information that's coming through social media," he added.

The government has set aside £350,000 for the new detective entry programme, which will focus on problem-solving, crime prevention and safeguarding. The Home Office will work with Police Now, a police graduate recruitment programme, to develop the scheme.

The scheme has no start date at present, but the Home Office said it hoped it would boost the number of detectives by up to 1,000 over the next five years.

Steve Nash, deputy head of training and development for North Wales Police, said: "We are looking into the feasibility of taking this on."

Gwent and Dyfed Powys police forces have also been asked to comment.