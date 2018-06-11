Image copyright AFP/ Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will make an official visit to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand in autumn.

This is the couple's first official royal tour to be announced since getting married in May.

The couple follow in the footsteps of Prince Harry's parents - Charles and Diana - whose first royal tour was to Australia and New Zealand.

The tour coincides with the fourth Invictus Games which will be held in Sydney in October.

The visit will provide an insight into how Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will manage the duties of being one half of a royal couple.

They have been invited to Australia and New Zealand by the countries' governments and will travel to Fiji and Tonga at the request of the UK Foreign Office, Kensington Palace said.

During their 1983 trip to Australia and New Zealand Prince Charles and Princess Diana travelled 23,701 miles and spent 41 days abroad.

In April 2014, Prince Harry's brother and sister-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, spent 18 days in the two countries.