Prime Minister Theresa May has said the G7 will take further action against Russia if it continues to interfere with other countries.

Leaders were sending "a clear message that such malign activity will never be tolerated" after the poisoning of the Russia ex-spy Sergei Skripal, she said.

Mrs May also said the EU would impose countermeasures after the US imposed tariffs on imported metal products.

But the prime minister warned against a "tit-for-tat" response.

Before the meeting, US President Donald Trump had called for the G7 to re-admit Russia and also sparked fears of a trade war by raising tariffs on EU steel and aluminium imports.

Mrs May said Russia needed to "change its approach" before being invited back into the group.

It was expelled in 2014 in response to its annexation of Crimea.

Mrs May welcomed the joint communiqué by world leaders, which criticised Russia's attempts to "undermine democratic systems"

It also endorsed the UK's assessment that Russia was responsible for the nerve agent attack against Me Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury.

While she warned against escalating trade tensions, Mrs May expressed "deep disappointment at the unjustified decision by the US to apply tariffs to EU steel and aluminium imports".

"There have been some difficult conversations and strong debates but by working together we have agreed an outline to shape a better future," Mrs May said.