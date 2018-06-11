Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Trump and Kim prepare for summit showdown

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un are both in Singapore, ahead of their summit on Tuesday. The US president has tweeted of "excitement in the air", while his North Korean counterpart has let it be known - via state media - that a "new relationship" is a possibility.

The pair, who have exchanged vitriol in the past, will discuss North Korea's nuclear weapons programme. The US wants it to end, but what can the world expect? We look at the meeting that could change everything.

And, here's a reminder of what the North Korea Nuclear crisis is all about, in 300 words. Plus, we have a full profile of Mr Kim.

Allies in war of words over G7

As one summit involving Donald Trump and a former sworn enemy is about to begin, the bickering following another - with his country's allies - continues. The US president has fallen out bigly with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Since refusing to agree to the communique from the G7 meeting in Quebec, Mr Trump has accused Mr Trudeau of "acting hurt when called out", over issuing "false statements". But the Canadian PM has said his country will not be "pushed around" in the ongoing row over trade tariffs.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called Mr Trump's rejection of the communique "sobering" and "depressing". BBC North America editor Jon Sopel wonders what on earth is going on.

And then there's thatpicture of Mr Trump with his G7 colleagues...

Italy turns away migrant ship

Italy's new interior minister has refused permission for a ship carrying 629 migrants to dock, leaving it stranded in the Mediterranean. Matteo Salvini, who leads the right-wing League party, has said Malta should accept the Aquarius instead - but Malta has rejected the idea. The migrants were picked up in Libyan waters. The BBC's Reality Check looks at Mr Salvini's claims about migration.

How many animals are born each day?

By Lizzy McNeill, More or Less, BBC Radio 4

One of the most abundant animals on the planet is the nematode, also known as a roundworm. There are three million nematodes per square metre of land on Earth. One species of nematode that has been studied extensively is called Caenorhabditis Elegans, or C Elegans to its friends. It lays about five eggs per hour, of which it's estimated that one in 100 will hatch. That gives us a total of 600 quintillion C Elegans nematodes born every day - or a six followed by 20 zeros.

What the papers say

Donald Trump's argument with other G7 leaders has left the West in "disarray", says the Financial Times, while the Times concentrates on claims by the US that the president was "stabbed in the back". Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph urges social media firms to do more to protect children from problems such as bullying and internet addiction. And the Sun reports that four £100m jets sit visibly unprotected at RAF Marham in Norfolk.

Daily digest

Police fast track Graduates "can become detectives within months"

Medical safeguards Hunt to announce new protections for doctors and patients

Homelessness Problem could end within a decade, says Shelter

Royal tour Harry and Meghan to visit Australia and New Zealand in autumn

If you see one thing today

Inside the world's largest cannabis farm

If you listen to one thing today

The life of Peter Stringfellow

If you read one thing today

'I was falsely accused of offering online sex'

Lookahead

Today The charity Grenfell Voices releases the song Fire in Grenfell by Yousra Cherbika and Johara Menacer.

Today Hardware manufacturers and video game industry bosses attend the 24th Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles.

On this day

1987 Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher wins a third term in Downing Street, beating Neil Kinnock's Labour Party by more than 100 seats.

