The Queen has successful cataract operation
- 8 June 2018
The Queen has had surgery on her eye to remove a cataract.
Cataracts are cloudy patches on the eye's lens which can cause blurred vision and eventually blindness.
A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "I can confirm that the Queen successfully underwent a short planned procedure to treat a cataract last month."
The 92-year-old monarch had been seen wearing sunglasses at recent events but did not cancel or postpone any engagements.