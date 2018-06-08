Image copyright PA

The Queen has had surgery on her eye to remove a cataract.

Cataracts are cloudy patches on the eye's lens which can cause blurred vision and eventually blindness.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "I can confirm that the Queen successfully underwent a short planned procedure to treat a cataract last month."

The 92-year-old monarch had been seen wearing sunglasses at recent events but did not cancel or postpone any engagements.