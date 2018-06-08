Birthday Honours 2018: Twelve famous faces
A total of 1,057 people have been recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.
The majority of recipients are people who have undertaken outstanding work in their communities. But here are 12 of the better-known names.
1. Kenny Dalglish
Occupation: Former Liverpool and Celtic footballer and manager
Honour: Knighthood for services to football, charity and the city of Liverpool
Quote: "Someone in their wisdom has thought it was deserving of some recognition. I am hugely proud to have accepted the accolade. You start off in your life just hoping to be a footballer. You become a footballer and have a bit of success and that seems to give you a platform to go on to other things."
2. Prof Mary Beard
Occupation: Professor of classics, University of Cambridge and broadcaster
Honour: Damehood for services to the study of classical civilisations
Quote: "I'd like to treat it as a bit of a tribute to the Greeks and Romans themselves - as well as to all my wonderful academic colleagues who also do so much for the study of antiquity."
3. Emma Thompson
Occupation: Actress
Honour: Damehood for services to drama
4. Kazuo Ishiguro
Occupation: Author
Honour: Knighthood for services to literature
Quote: "Deeply touched to receive this honour from the nation that welcomed me as a small foreign boy."
5. Kate Adie
Occupation: Journalist and radio presenter
Honour: CBE for services to media
6. Jermain Defoe
Occupation: Footballer
Honour: OBE for services to the Jermain Defoe Foundation for underprivileged children
Quote: "It's obviously mixed emotions because obviously standing here (is) one of the proudest moments of my life, but at the same time remembering all the hurt."
7. Keira Knightley
Occupation: Actress
Honour: OBE for services to drama and charity
8. Lizzy Yarnold
Occupation: Athlete - double Winter Olympics gold medallist in the skeleton
Honour: OBE for services to Winter Olympic sport
Quote: "It's been a great year for me and Team GB... I want to encourage future generations of athletes and Olympians and I can't wait to see what the future holds for my sport and for Team GB."
9. Anthony Joshua
Occupation: Boxer, WBO, WBA and IBF heavyweight champion
Honour: OBE for services to Sport
10. Monty Don
Occupation: Horticulturalist, writer and broadcaster
Honour: OBE for services to horticulture, broadcasting and charity
11. Jo Malone
Occupation: Enterpreneur
Honour: CBE for services to the British economy and the GREAT Britain campaign
Quote: "I'd love to think that all those women through history, that very first year from the suffragettes and fighting for the vote, would be really proud to see so many women on the honours list today."
12. Ken Follett
Occupation: Author
Honour: CBE for for services to literature and charity
Quote: "I am very pleased and proud to receive this honour for doing something I love - making books and stories as entertaining and accessible as possible."